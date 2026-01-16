NY Yankees reportedly move to strengthen Cody Bellinger offer as NY Mets and Blue Jays emerge

The New York Yankees entered the offseason determined to keep Cody Bellinger, but negotiations have stalled in recent days, leaving both sides at a standstill. That pause has become more significant as the market around Bellinger begins to shift.

The landscape changed quickly after Kyle Tucker signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, removing a top outfield bat from the board. With Tucker gone, teams that missed out are now reassessing their options, placing renewed attention on Bellinger.

As the dust settles, two familiar rivals have emerged as potential threats. Both the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays still need an outfield upgrade, and the post-Tucker market could push them directly into Bellinger’s orbit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yankees adjust approach as competition grows

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are showing increased flexibility in talks with Bellinger. “The Yankees are signaling a willingness to do not just one opt-out, but two opt-outs for Cody Bellinger,” Heyman wrote, noting the effort to bridge the gap over contract length.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Yankees hits an RBI single.Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Advertisement

New York has proposed a deal in the range of five years and $155 million, while Bellinger is believed to be seeking a longer commitment. With the Mets and Blue Jays circling, that gap may become harder to manage.

Advertisement

see also Bo Bichette Rumors: One clear favorite emerges between NY Yankees, NY Mets, and Phillies

Market pressure builds after Tucker deal

Both the Mets and Blue Jays were finalists for Tucker and left empty-handed after the Dodgers’ $240 million offer. Heyman added that “after missing out on Kyle Tucker, the Jays and Mets may now come out stronger for Bellinger,” a development that could accelerate the market.

Advertisement

SurveyWhere will Cody Bellinger play next season? Where will Cody Bellinger play next season? already voted 0 people

For the Yankees, timing now matters. As interest grows, their ability to close the gap may determine whether Bellinger remains in the Bronx or becomes the next major domino to fall this offseason.

Advertisement