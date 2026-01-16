Blue Jays’ plans with Bo Bichette could change after Kyle Tucker joins Dodgers

The Toronto Blue Jays offseason suddenly took a sharp turn after news that Kyle Tucker agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Once poised to make Tucker their top priority, Toronto now finds itself with financial flexibility and a roster question mark to address: the status of Bo Bichette.

The Jays had clearly prepared a competitive offer for Tucker, signaling their commitment to pursuing top‑tier talent this winter. With that path now closed, attention is quickly shifting back to Bichette, the club’s longtime shortstop and cornerstone of its infield

Keeping Bichette alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. offers continuity and a chance to build on the near-miss of the 2025 season, when the Blue Jays came close to a World Series crown.

Blue Jays may circle back to Bichette after Tucker deal

MLB.com noted the shift in Toronto’s plans Thursday night. “Tucker’s agreement with the Dodgers could also cause the Blue Jays to circle back with their longtime shortstop, Bo Bichette, who remains unsigned as well. Toronto’s chances of re-signing Bichette appeared to be fading as the club ramped up its pursuit of Tucker after landing third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. But now that Tucker is no longer an option, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the aggressive Blue Jays pivot to Bichette.”

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays

While Bichette won’t command the $60 million-per-year figure Tucker received, his market value remains high, especially after Alex Bregman recently signed a five-year, $175 million deal.

What retaining Bichette would mean for the Blue Jays

Re-signing Bichette would allow Toronto to preserve one of baseball’s most exciting young duos alongside Guerrero Jr., maintaining offensive firepower and clubhouse stability. With the Jays’ near-World Series run in 2025, bringing Bichette back could be the final piece in a renewed push for a championship.

