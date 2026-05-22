MLB executives reveal what Tigers could demand in potential Tarik Skubal trade

MLB executives revealed what it could take for the Detroit Tigers to trade ace Tarik Skubal as speculation grows ahead of the deadline.

The Detroit Tigers continue sliding down the American League standings, and that has only intensified speculation surrounding ace Tarik Skubal ahead of the MLB trade deadline. With Detroit sitting at 20-31 after losing 14 of its last 16 games, several rival executives believe the Tigers could eventually consider moving one of baseball’s top pitchers if the season continues trending in the wrong direction.

According to MLB insider Robert Murray, multiple executives around the league expect the asking price for Skubal to be extremely high despite concerns surrounding his recent elbow surgery and contract situation. One executive suggested Detroit could seek a top-100 prospect, another top-15 organizational prospect, and additional pieces in return for the left-hander.

Another executive compared the situation to a move only an aggressive front office would pursue, mentioning teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres as possible fits. “He ups a team’s chances to win the World Series by a pretty big margin,” one executive told Murray while discussing Skubal’s impact in a postseason rotation, coming shortly after the Tigers got an encouraging update on his injury recovery.

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Skubal’s health remains biggest factor in trade talks

Any potential trade involving Skubal will largely depend on his recovery after undergoing surgery earlier this month to remove a loose body from his left elbow. The procedure was considered minimally invasive, and Skubal has already resumed throwing bullpen sessions.

Tarik Skubal #29 of the Tigers pitches in the first inning against the Braves. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Before the injury, the 29-year-old continued establishing himself as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. Skubal posted a 2.70 ERA through seven starts this season and had already built a résumé featuring consecutive Cy Young Awards and four straight seasons with an ERA below 2.80.

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Tigers could face major deadline decision

Detroit still hopes to remain competitive and avoid becoming sellers at the deadline, but the team’s recent collapse has created growing uncertainty around the organization’s direction.

If Skubal proves fully healthy before the deadline and the Tigers remain out of playoff contention, he could quickly become the most sought-after player available on the market. Several executives also noted that his contract value and remaining salary could impact the type of return Detroit ultimately receives.

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For now, the Tigers appear focused on Skubal’s recovery while the rest of the league closely monitors whether one of MLB’s biggest trade possibilities becomes reality.