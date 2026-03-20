Freddy Peralta, NY Mets not expected to reach extension ahead of 2026: Why are talks stalled?

The New York Mets and ace pitcher Freddy Peralta are ‘highly unlikely’ to agree on a long-term contract extension before the start of the 2026 MLB season, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

Peralta had reportedly sought a seven- or eight-year deal, while the Mets are believed to prefer a contract in the four- to five-year range.Both sides appear far apart in the discussions, making a pre-season extension improbable. Peralta, acquired in January from the Milwaukee Brewers, is set to make his Mets debut as the Opening Day starter against the Pittsburgh Pirates next Thursday.

Through three spring training starts, Peralta is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out 12 and walking two in 10 innings. Last season, he went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 176.2 innings for Milwaukee, proving why the Mets traded top prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to acquire him.

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Peralta’s role in the Mets rotation

Peralta has been named the team’s Opening Day starter, giving the Mets a clear ace in their pitching rotation. Alongside right-hander Tobias Myers, acquired in the same trade, Peralta is expected to provide consistency and help anchor the rotation as New York competes for a playoff spot.

Freddy Peralta #51 of the New York Mets throws a pitch. Rich Storry/Getty Images

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Extension talks remain stalled

Negotiations over a long-term deal have not progressed, with contract length remaining the primary sticking point. With spring training underway and Opening Day approaching, both sides are unlikely to finalize an agreement before the season starts.

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Peralta’s early performance and position as the Mets’ ace will likely influence future talks, but for now, the focus is on preparing for the 2026 season and helping New York contend.

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