NY Yankees trade rumors: Jeffers, Rutschmann reportedly emerge as high-profile targets

With the MLB trade deadline looming, rumors are circulating that the New York Yankees are actively surveying the market for an upgrade behind the plate, with Baltimore's Adley Rutschman and Minnesota's Ryan Jeffers reportedly topping their preliminary wish list.

Anticipation is reaching a fever pitch across Major League Baseball as the rumor mill heats up ahead of the August trade deadline. A fascinating new report suggests the New York Yankees are actively surveying the market for catching upgrades, with Minnesota Twins standout Ryan Jeffers and Baltimore Orioles superstar Adley Rutschman emerging as potential targets.

According to The New York Post‘s Joel Sherman, the Yankees could heavily target both Jeffers and Rutschman to bolster their depth behind the plate this summer. The urgency behind the search stems from a recent injury scare that nearly sent filling infielder Ben Rice to the injured list, underscoring New York’s fragile roster depth.

On paper, the Yankees seemingly have the position covered with Austin Wells and JC Escarra handling the catching duties. However, bringing in a frontline backstop would allow the front office to maximize the lineup for the stretch run and insulate the roster against the inevitable attrition of a grueling 162-game season.

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The catching search isn’t the only iron Brian Cashman has in the fire. The Yankees are also reportedly heavily intertwined in the sweepstakes for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, making it clear that ownership is prepared to be highly aggressive in reinforcing both the pitching staff and the lineup for a deep October run.

Game-tying grand slam, Ryan Jeffers.



All righty then.



Mets 7, Twins 7, top eight. pic.twitter.com/GqDTo0Byoo — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 24, 2026

A closer look at Jeffers and Rutschman’s potential arrivals to the Bronx

For Yankees fans wondering why the front office would hunt for elite catching help, the answer lies in the stellar production both players offer. Adding either bat would give New York a massive offensive upgrade while providing a premium insurance policy against future injuries.

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Sherman noted that Jeffers represents a seamless tactical fit, while a blockbuster swoop for Rutschman remains a tantalizing—yet financially and logistically complicated—longshot. Here is how the two options break down:

Jeffers’ stats during this regular season:

Batting Average: .295 (Elite for the catcher position)

On-Base Percentage: .408 (Exceptional plate discipline)

Slugging Percentage: .541 (Massive power threat)

OPS / OPS+: .949 / 163 (63% better than league-average hitter)

Home Runs / RBIs: 7 / 26 (Achieved in just 122 at-bats)

Those numbers present a compelling case for the Yankees to pull the trigger. Jeffers’ offensive profile offers an immediate, massive upgrade over the current production of Wells and Escarra, both of whom are languishing with a combined .178 batting average.

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When it comes to Rutschman, the logistics become incredibly thorny. Beyond the massive financial commitment and prospect capital required to land him, the fierce AL East rivalry presents a major roadblock; Baltimore views Rutschman as a foundational organizational cornerstone, making a intra-division blockbuster virtually unprecedented.