Giancarlo Stanton shares calf update that could ease NY Yankees fans’ concerns

Giancarlo Stanton is providing a glimmer of hope for the New York Yankees after suffering a scare during a recent base-running play. The veteran slugger reported that his calf feels slightly improved today after he initially felt something “weird” while sprinting from first to second base.

Meredith Marakovits reported on X that the Yankees plans to wait another 24 hours before making a definitive roster decision regarding his status. This cautious approach is vital for the Yankees, as they look to keep Stanton’s massive power in the lineup following his strong start to the 2026 campaign.

Despite his history of lower-body injuries, Stanton remains a focal point of the Bronx Bombers’ offense with his elite exit velocity and home run splits. The team will evaluate his mobility tomorrow to determine if he requires a stint on the injured list or just a few days of rest.

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Who could replace Stanton in the lineup?

Amed Rosario appears to be the immediate solution for the Yankees, having already stepped into the designated hitter role for Saturday’s matchup against the Astros. His versatility and contact-heavy approach offer a different dynamic than Stanton’s power, helping the team maintain its momentum during their current seven-game winning streak.

Giancarlo Stanton exited the game after running to third base pic.twitter.com/9Mv0OsqKjh — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 25, 2026

The bench also features veteran Randal Grichuk and backup catcher J.C. Escarra, both of whom could see increased plate appearances if Stanton requires a short stint on the injured list. Manager Aaron Boone may opt for a rotating DH strategy to keep his primary starters fresh.

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Looking ahead to next week’s road series against the Rangers, the Yankees could see the return of Gold Glove shortstop Anthony Volpe from his rehab assignment. Volpe’s potential reinstatement would allow the infield to shift, possibly moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. or Ryan McMahon into more flexible offensive roles to cover any production gap left by Stanton.