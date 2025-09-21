Dodgers’ Tanner Scott makes bold admission regarding the first year of his contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ fan base holds high expectations for the roster as they eye another championship this year. With a Wild Card spot already secured, one player eager to prove his worth is Tanner Scott.

Having joined the Dodgers this year with a four-year, $72 million contract, Scott opened up to Dodgers Nation about his inaugural season, candidly critiquing his own performances. “Anyone who says they don’t feel it is probably lying. You always want to perform to the standard you believe in and what the team and fans expect,” Scott stated.

Scott continued: “When things go south, it’s never something you want. If baseball were easy, everyone would play it.” With the Dodgers striving to field top talent, Scott knows he must elevate his game as the team faces formidable postseason challenges.

“I haven’t performed to my standard or the team’s standard,” Scott admitted. “I felt good signing here, but the year has been a rollercoaster.” This message resonates with Dodgers fans, who anticipate more from the player who earned an All-Star nod in 2024.

Scott’s quest for improvement

In his first year with the Dodgers, Scott is under immense pressure to step up, especially as head coach Dave Roberts may call on him during the postseason, due to the amount of games he has played this season so far.

“You never want to experience that. You want your trajectory to be steadily upward, not tumultuous. It’s been a rocky year,” Scott reflected on his tumultuous regular season in which he participated in 58 games.

Scott’s struggling season

Despite his earnest efforts, Scott’s stats raise concerns. He has surrendered 11 home runs, 31 runs, and 52 hits, with a 4.64 ERA, and issued 16 walks over 54.1 innings pitched.

These figures are troubling for a player with a $72 million price tag. The organization, which brought Scott in as a key component of a strong pitching staff, is undoubtedly looking for performances that align more closely with their investment.

