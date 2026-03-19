Paul DeJong reportedly set to stay with NY Yankees despite opt‑out decision

The New York Yankees appear set to retain veteran infielder Paul DeJong, who reportedly will not opt out of his minor league deal before Opening Day despite ongoing roster competition. The decision comes as the Yankees finalize a crowded infield picture late in spring training.

“Source: Paul DeJong does not plan to opt out of his minor league deal with the Yankees… His plan is to try to make the team and, if not, at least begin the season at AAA,” Joel Sherman reported on X.

DeJong, a six-year MLB veteran, has been competing for a bench role but faces stiff competition in a deep middle infield group. His willingness to remain in the organization suggests a strategic decision to stay in a familiar system rather than test the market again.

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DeJong prioritizes opportunity within Yankees organization

Rather than exercising his opt-out clause, DeJong is expected to continue competing for a roster spot or begin the season in Triple-A, where he could serve as immediate depth.

Paul DeJong #18 of the Yankees looks on after scoring vs. Brewers. Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

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Given his experience and defensive versatility, the Yankees view him as a reliable option who can step in at multiple infield positions if injuries arise during the season.

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Yankees infield depth creates tough roster decisions

New York’s infield depth has made spring roster decisions increasingly complex, with multiple players competing for limited bench roles. While DeJong may not break camp on the major league roster, his presence provides valuable insurance for a team with postseason aspirations, reinforcing organizational depth heading into the season.

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