Former Philadelphia Phillie reveals what Bryce Harper told him during heated exchange

As the new MLB season approaches, all eyes are on Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper, who remains a cornerstone of the team’s ambitions. During spring training, a revealing anecdote has resurfaced, shedding light on the challenging dynamics within the Phillies’ clubhouse, as recounted by former teammate Jean Segura.

In an interview on Abriendo Sports, a popular Dominican YouTube show, Segura shared a candid account of a confrontation with Harper, who once evicted him from the clubhouse. “He straight up told me to shut up. Harper came over and said, ‘Get the f*** out of here, you’re not the only one in the clubhouse.’ Man, I just left. I was on FaceTime with Carlos Santana and some guys from Cleveland,” Segura recounted.

Segura further explained Harper’s frustration during those loud FaceTime calls. “When we hop on those calls, yeah, we get a little loud. Dominicans are loud, we got to keep it real. But he hit me with that line, the clubhouse isn’t just yours,” noted Segura.

This incident stands out in Segura’s tenure with the Phillies, despite his strong performances over four seasons. It remains a memorable chapter of his MLB career, highlighting the challenges of clubhouse dynamics.

Jean Segura #2 of the Philadelphia Phillies fields a hit.

Segura’s response to his clash with Harper

Harper’s fierce passion for baseball and his leadership style are well known. It’s this unwavering intensity that has solidified his role with the Phillies. Despite early-season tensions ahead of the upcoming season with figures like Dave Dombrowski, Harper’s commitment to the team’s excellence is clear.

Reflecting on the incident, Segura expressed a mature perspective. “I told myself, swallow my pride and my manhood, and I grabbed my phone and speaker and stepped out. They just gave him a $330 million deal. What was I gonna do, start something?” Segura expressed.

Another memorable encounter between Harper and Segura

Beyond this encounter, Harper and Segura shared another noteworthy incident that drew media attention, involving then-manager Joe Girardi. After a series of defensive errors by Segura, including a misplayed ball in a pivotal inning, tensions flared.

Back in the dugout, Girardi’s pointed remarks toward Segura incited a heated reaction. It required coach Dusty Wathan to intervene, while Harper played peacemaker, stepping in to diffuse the situation and refocus the team.

