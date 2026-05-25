Phillies’ infield depth pays off as Adolis Garcia delivers in Nick Castellanos’ absence

While Nick Castellanos anchors the lineup for the San Diego Padres, Adolis Garcia has stepped in to fill the void for the Philadelphia Phillies this regular season, an unusual arrangement with the Phillies front office footing the bill for both players.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Nick Castellanos officially parted ways ahead of this regular season, though the organization is still eating a significant portion of his salary while he suits up for the San Diego Padres. To fill the vacancy in the outfield, the Phillies pivotally signed Adolis Garcia to a one-year, $10 million contract, a high-stakes gamble that has already begun to pay dividends.

When analyzing the financial landscape of both players, the discrepancy in production versus cost becomes glaring. While Castellanos is hauling in a $19 million salary, Garcia is playing on a much more efficient $10 million deal, all while outperforming his predecessor across virtually every major statistical metric this season.

The numbers paint a stark contrast: Castellanos has sputtered to a dismal .190 batting average with just four home runs, 19 RBIs, a sub-par .578 OPS, and a costly -0.8 WAR. Meanwhile, Garcia has provided a steady presence, batting .203 with four homers, 15 RBIs, a .607 OPS, and a far more manageable -0.3 WAR.

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While neither player is putting up MVP-caliber numbers this year, the comparative data highlights the financial efficiency the Phillies secured by shifting resources to Garcia. The outfield stability has allowed manager Don Mattingly to keep his focus elsewhere, shutting down any rumors of a potential lineup shakeup involving superstar shortstop Trea Turner.

Adolis García #53 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat.

Inside Castellanos’ extended struggles

The prolonged slump that has plagued Castellanos can be traced back to a severely disrupted spring training schedule. Arriving late to Padres camp left him with minimal time to adjust to a new hitting philosophy, and the lingering emotional fallout from his unceremonious exit from Philadelphia has clearly impacted his comfort level at the plate.

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He has already racked up a significant number of strikeouts in just over 100 at-bats. His average exit velocity has dropped to 88.0 mph, which is well below the league average and a step down from his prime years and Castellanos is registering a 37.8% Hard-Hit Rate (balls hit 95+ mph).

Are the Phillies actually missing Castellanos?

Following a highly publicized falling out with the previous coaching staff, Castellanos’ relationship with the Phillies’ front office rapidly deteriorated. While his tense departure left an undeniable void in the clubhouse, the front office has shown zero seller’s remorse as they comfortably move forward with their revamped roster.