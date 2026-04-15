Tigers’ Kenley Jansen reacts after historic save puts him No. 3 on MLB all-time list

The Detroit Tigers continue to rely on Kenley Jansen in high-pressure moments, and the veteran closer delivered again while reaching a major career milestone. With his latest outing, Jansen moved into third place on MLB’s all-time saves list, further solidifying his legacy.

Jansen recorded his 479th career save by closing out a 2–1 win over the Kansas City Royals. With the tying run on base, he stayed in control and induced a routine fly ball to end the game. Afterward, Jansen reflected on the moment, saying: “It’s awesome. It tells me that no matter the adversity you go through in life, in your baseball career, at some point, you think you’re done, but you always have that fight in you.”

With that save, Jansen now trails only Mariano Rivera, who recorded 652 saves, and Trevor Hoffman, who finished his career with 601 saves, on the all-time list. The achievement highlights both his consistency and longevity as one of the top closers in the game.

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Jansen continues to deliver in key moments

Jansen continues to be a lock in tight spots. His veteran experience was on full display again, providing much-needed stability for a Tigers pitching staff that recently added Yoniel Curet to address rotation depth.

Kenley Jansen notches his 479th save, moving him into 3rd place all-time on the career saves leaderboard! pic.twitter.com/3XWF53fwQ1 — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2026

For the Tigers, having a closer they can trust in close games is critical. Jansen’s presence gives the team confidence whenever they carry a narrow lead into the final inning.

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Milestone adds to Hall of Fame résumé

Reaching third place on the all-time saves list puts Jansen in elite company. His career has been defined by durability, performance, and the ability to succeed over many seasons.

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As he continues to add to his total, the focus now shifts to how far he can climb. Regardless of what comes next, this milestone reinforces his place among the greatest closers in MLB history.