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Tigers add Yoniel Curet from Phillies as rotation concerns push urgent pitching move

The Detroit Tigers claimed Yoniel Curet from the Philadelphia Phillies to address mounting rotation concerns, adding a young arm who could help sooner than expected.

Yoniel Curet joins the Tigers after being claimed off waivers.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesYoniel Curet joins the Tigers after being claimed off waivers.

The Detroit Tigers made a needed move to improve their pitching depth, claiming Yoniel Curet off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies as concerns around the rotation continue to grow. With injuries and inconsistent performances affecting the staff, Detroit is adding a young arm who could become part of the mix sooner than expected.

The team announced the move on Monday, opening a roster spot by placing center fielder Parker Meadows on the 60-day injured list, shortly after AJ Hinch voiced concern following his recent collision. Curet, 23, was added to the 40‑man roster and optioned to the Florida Complex League as he builds up before a possible assignment to Triple‑A Toledo.

Although he has not yet reached the major leagues, Curet brings strong upside. He posted a 1.45 ERA and a 0.911 WHIP in Double-A last season, along with 62 strikeouts in 55.1 innings across multiple levels, showing clear swing-and-miss ability that Detroit is currently looking for.

Tigers add depth as rotation issues continue

Detroit’s rotation has already been tested early in the season, with injuries and uneven performances forcing the team to look for reinforcements. Curet fits that need as a versatile arm who can work both as a starter and out of the bullpen.

Yoniel Curet joins the Tigers as the team looks for answers amid early rotation struggles. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Yoniel Curet joins the Tigers as the team looks for answers amid early rotation struggles. Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

The Tigers are expected to stretch him out as a starter, giving him time to develop while also preparing him for a possible role at the major league level if needed.

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Chance to rise quickly in Detroit

Given the current state of the pitching staff, Detroit may not be able to wait long if help becomes necessary. The organization needs reliable innings, and Curet could move up quickly if he performs well in the minors.

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Will Yoniel Curet make an impact with the Tigers this season?

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For now, his focus will be on development, but the path is clear. If he continues to miss bats and show consistency, a major league debut in Detroit could come sooner rather than later.

Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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