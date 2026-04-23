Red Sox’ Alex Cora provides Roman Anthony injury update before NY Yankees finale

The Boston Red Sox will be without outfielder Roman Anthony again as they close their series against the New York Yankees, adding to the team’s growing concerns amid offensive struggles. Manager Alex Cora confirmed that the 21-year-old will miss another game due to a sore back.

Cora shared the update before Thursday’s finale, noting lineup adjustments in Anthony’s absence. “Roman Anthony is out today,” Cora said, according to reports from The Greg Hill Show, as Jarren Duran moves into the leadoff spot and Ceddanne Rafaela hits second.

Anthony’s absence comes at a difficult time for Boston, which has struggled to produce offensively, something Alex Cora reflected on amid the team’s ongoing offensive challenges. The young outfielder has had a slow start, hitting .225 with one home run and four RBIs, but his presence remains important for a lineup searching for consistency.

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Red Sox offense continues to struggle without key contributors

Boston enters the finale near the bottom of Major League Baseball in key offensive categories, ranking last on Thursday in home runs with 13, total bases at 265 and a .333 slugging percentage, a lack of production that has defined their early‑season struggles.

Roman Anthony misses another game with a back issue. Jaiden Tripi/Getty Images

Without Anthony in the lineup, the Red Sox will rely more heavily on players like Duran and Rafaela to generate offense against a Yankees pitching staff that has been effective in the series.

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Injuries continue to test Red Sox depth early in season

Anthony is not the only player dealing with health issues. The Red Sox are also managing multiple injuries across the roster, including a recent setback to starting pitcher Sonny Gray.

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While Anthony’s injury is not believed to be serious, missing consecutive games highlights the team’s need to stay healthy as it looks to regain rhythm and improve results moving forward.