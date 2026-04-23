NY Mets’ Francisco Lindor set for MRI after calf injury as Carlos Mendoza shares concern

The New York Mets may have ended their losing streak, but concern quickly shifted to Francisco Lindor after the star shortstop exited with a calf issue during their 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. The injury comes at a delicate moment, just as Lindor had begun to find rhythm at the plate.

Manager Carlos Mendoza, who was recently backed by Steve Cohen amid struggles, confirmed after the game that Lindor will undergo further evaluation. “[Lindor] is going to get an MRI tomorrow and see what we are dealing with,” Mendoza said, according to MLB.com. “It sucks… when you see a guy like Lindor, as tough as he is, I knew right away something wasn’t right.”

The injury occurred in the fourth inning when Lindor showed visible discomfort while rounding the bases after an extra-base hit. Despite scoring, he left the game shortly after and did not return, raising immediate concern about a potential injured list stint for one of the team’s most important players.

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Lindor injury comes as Mets regain momentum

Lindor’s exit overshadowed what had been a positive step for New York, as the team snapped a 12-game losing streak and welcomed Juan Soto back into the lineup. However, losing Lindor, even temporarily, could quickly shift that momentum.

Francisco Lindor has been pulled from tonight's game after grimacing rounding third on Francisco Alvarez's RBI double pic.twitter.com/wi7PGalANx — SNY (@SNYtv) April 23, 2026

The shortstop had been heating up in recent days, going 9-for-25 (.360) with two home runs and five RBIs over his last seven games. His production at the top of the lineup has been critical, especially for a Mets offense that has struggled with consistency throughout the early season.

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Mets may face another setback if MRI confirms injury

If the MRI reveals a strain, the Mets could be without Lindor for an extended period, similar to the timeline Soto faced with a comparable injury. That possibility adds pressure on a roster already dealing with depth concerns and uneven performances.

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New York adjusted quickly during the game, shifting Bo Bichette to shortstop while Brett Baty entered the lineup. Still, Lindor’s absence would leave a significant gap both offensively and defensively, making the upcoming diagnosis a key development for the team moving forward.