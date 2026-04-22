Red Sox manager Alex Cora reflects on offensive struggles after shutout loss to NY Yankees

The Boston Red Sox once again struggled to generate offense on Tuesday night, falling 4-0 to the New York Yankees at Fenway Park in the opening game of their early-season rivalry series. Manager Alex Cora expressed frustration after another quiet performance from his lineup, which continues to search for consistency.

Boston managed just four hits in the game and failed to capitalize on a brief opportunity in the seventh inning. After a reviewed strike call ended the rally attempt, Cora pointed to missed chances early in counts. “We’ll talk about it. He threw strikes probably more than usual,” Cora said, according to MLB.com. “But you still have to play the game… If we’re going to go early in the count, we’ve got to hit it hard.”

The loss dropped Boston to 9-14, as offensive inconsistency continues to define the early part of their season, adding to the frustration around the club after Alex Cora recently reacted to ‘sell the team’ chants. Yankees starter Luis Gil controlled the game with 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while silencing a young Red Sox lineup still trying to establish an identity.

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Red Sox offense continues to search for answers

Boston’s lineup has struggled to find rhythm, with several young hitters still adjusting to everyday roles. The team’s approach has been inconsistent, leading to missed opportunities and limited production against opposing pitching staffs.

Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox, lright, and Wilyer Abreu #52 are congratulated by teammates and manager Alex Cora #13. Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Even established contributors have not fully broken through, leaving the offense heavily reliant on individual flashes rather than sustained rallies. The lack of consistency has become a growing concern as the season progresses.

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Pressure builds as Boston faces tough pitching stretch

The challenge does not get easier, with Boston set to face a difficult stretch of opposing pitchers in the series. Cora acknowledged that the group must improve quickly if it wants to stay competitive in a tight division race.

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For now, the focus remains on execution. Until the offense finds consistency, Boston will continue to face pressure in key matchups like the one against New York.