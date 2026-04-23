NY Mets’ Luke Weaver reflects on clutch mindset after ending 12-game losing streak

The New York Mets ended their 12-game losing streak with a narrow 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins, and reliever Luke Weaver played a key role in closing it out. The right-hander delivered in a high-pressure situation, helping the Mets finally stop a difficult stretch.

Weaver stepped into a bases-loaded jam in the eighth inning and managed to escape without allowing a run. “Look, people smell fear. I’m not the biggest guy in the room, but I ain’t scared of nobody,” Weaver said after the game, reflecting his confident approach in key moments.

The Mets eventually took control thanks to timely hitting from Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez, while Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto also contributed in a game that remained tight throughout. Minnesota answered with key swings from Byron Buxton and Victor Caratini, but New York’s bullpen held firm late — a needed boost on a night when Lindor set for MRI as Mendoza voiced concern after the shortstop exited with left calf tightness.

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Weaver delivers in key moment to shift the game

The turning point came in the eighth inning when Weaver entered with the game tied and the bases loaded. He remained composed, forced a crucial out to escape the jam, and showed the same steadiness he has carried throughout the season. That sequence kept the Mets in control and positioned them to finish the game strong.

Juan Soto #22 and Luke Weaver #30 of the Mets celebrate after defeating the Twins. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Mets bullpen closes the door as skid ends

Weaver returned in the ninth inning and finished the game with three strikeouts, securing the win and improving to 2-0 on the season. Through 10 innings, he holds a 5.40 ERA with seven strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP, and his outing brought much‑needed stability to a bullpen that had been under pressure throughout the losing streak.

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Starter Clay Holmes also gave the Mets a strong foundation, allowing just two runs over seven innings. The win gives New York a needed reset as they look to build consistency moving forward.