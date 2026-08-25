Red Sox’ Chad Tracy reveals progress in Crochet, Whitlock, Slaten injury updates

Although set to bring Trevor Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa back, theBoston Red Sox are making do with what they have. Interim manager Chad Tracy managed to keep the team afloat in the 2026 MLB season, and the Red Sox may finally be paid off for their resilience. Pitchers Garrett Crochet, Garrett Whitlock, and Justin Slaten continue to make progress, and that’s all fans in The Hub wanted to hear.

As the Red Sox look to keep their red-hot streak going, they understand that getting their key pitchers back will go a long way. On that note, Tracy delivered a clear update on where each injured pitcher stands heading into the 2026 MLB season’s home stretch.

“[Whitlock] will throw a live batting practice on Wednesday. We’ll see how that goes, how he feels, and if we’re able to activate him after that,” Tracy admitted to media, via NESN. “Slaten stayed back [in Boston], he’s continuing to ramp up his throwing progression. [Both Slaten and Crochet] are still throwing, increasing intensity, and back in Boston.”

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Red Sox’s injuries at the mound

Crochet, Boston’s ace, is certainly the team’s biggest absence from the rotation. Dealing with shoulder inflammation, the 27-year-old has been on the 60-day injured list (IL) since April. His first year under his new contract in Boston has been troubling. The team’s ace missed over 120 games, and as a result, Crochet has lost a contract-related clause built into his six-year, $170 million deal.

Garrett Crochet #35 of the Boston Red Sox

Still, the adversity doesn’t end there for the Red Sox and their pitchers. Though inching closer to his return, Whitlock remains on the 15-day injured list. He could be activated ahead of the three-game series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, but he must prove himself to Tracy and the staff first.

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As for Slaten, he was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 16 with right elbow inflammation. The 28-year-old reliever is trending toward a return in September. Injuries don’t end there for the Red Sox. Starting pitchers Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck remain on the 60-day IL, as does reliever Johan Oviedo.

Red Sox managed to weather the storm

For the Red Sox, the 2026 MLB campaign has proven that when it rains, it pours, but that can also mean an opportunity for the overlooked to blossom into key roles. Boston has done just that, relying heavily on minor-league call-ups who have exceeded expectations, and the team hasn’t lost a step despite the injuries.

In fact, Boston has even shifted into another gear. All that remains to be seen is whether the Red Sox can keep it up when their lineup morphs back into its Opening Day version late on the year.