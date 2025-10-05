Red Sox legend David Ortiz offers unforeseen support to NY Yankees’ player ahead of Game 2 vs Blue Jays

The New York Yankees commenced the American League Divisional Round with a disappointing loss in Game 1 to the Toronto Blue Jays. Despite several games still to be played, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz sparked intrigue with his comments ahead of Game 2 between these storied franchises.

Luke Weaver, a player yet to showcase his full potential, has not significantly impacted the Yankees‘ postseason performance so far. Surprisingly, Ortiz offered unexpected support for the Yankees’ pitcher, commenting on Weaver’s performance.

“If I could speak to him privately, I would say, ‘Whatever happened today won’t help us tomorrow. What will help us is entering with the same mentality that led us to win the World Series,’“ Ortiz remarked, reflecting on what he would advise Weaver to do to persevere in the series.

Following his appearance on the MLB on Fox show, Yankees’ legend Alex Rodriguez teased Ortiz for his supportive remarks: “Big Papi, breaking news! Giving the Yankees advice!” To this, Red Sox legend replied jokingly, “You asked if I had to talk to him in private, and that’s what I would say.”

Weaver’s thoughts on his performance during the postseason

In light of Ortiz’s remarks about Weaver’s potential in upcoming games against the Blue Jays, media inquiries turned to Weaver regarding his recent performance with the Yankees. Weaver responded assertively.

“What has happened is just bad timing. I’m not going to let two outings define my tenure here. You can say what you want, but I feel confident in my team, in myself. I’m throwing 93 or 97 mph, I’ll make the necessary adjustments and leave everything on the field,“ Weaver asserted to the press.

Weaver’s performance in the postseason

Weaver’s performance has fallen short of expectations, as his numbers have not been up to the requisite standard. In his two postseason appearances with the Yankees, facing six batters, he allowed each one to reach base.

Specifically, the batters reached on a walk, a double, a single, another walk, and two additional singles. With zero strikeouts recorded in these outings, Weaver’s struggles have contributed to the Yankees’ waning confidence during those games.

