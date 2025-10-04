Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger deliver strong messages after Yankees’ struggles in Toronto

Aaron Judge may not shoulder all the blame for the beating the New York Yankees took, but he didn’t deliver at the plate the way fans expected, going 2-for-4. Still, both he and Cody Bellinger spoke after the loss in Toronto to lift not only the fans’ spirits but also those of their teammates.

When asked whether the Yankees’ recent struggles in Toronto were starting to affect the players mentally, Bellinger downplayed any internal panic. While admitting, “I don’t think any loss is a good loss,” he quickly emphasized the team’s resilience, reminding reporters, “there’s been adversity in here before in this locker room,” and adding, “we all believe in each other.”

Addressing the Yankees’ early ALDS deficit, captain Judge insisted the team would stick to its season-long approach. “We’re going to keep the same mindset we’ve had all year,” Judge said. The captain reaffirmed his confidence in the group, noting, “I like our chances,” and promising that “we’re going to come through when we need to.”

It’s worth remembering that while Judge tried to keep fans encouraged, his Game 1 performance against the Blue Jays showed clear struggles at the plate — with several disappointing swings for a player of his caliber.

How bad was it for Judge and Bellinger in Game 1 of the ALDS?

Judge failed to score or drive in a run, struck out once, and couldn’t help his team push runners across the plate. However, his .400 batting average remains a positive sign of his overall form. It wasn’t his worst game, but it wasn’t his best either — and it’s clear he doesn’t want to waste any chances in the postseason.

Bellinger, meanwhile, did manage to contribute an RBI, but not with a hit. It came via a walk in the top of the sixth inning, allowing Anthony Volpe to score. Unfortunately, with the bases loaded, the Yankees couldn’t capitalize further as Giancarlo Stanton struck out to end the inning.

