Big Papi’s hilarious message to Derek Jeter on how the Yankees can survive the Blue Jays

David “Big Papi” Ortiz is no stranger to tense situations where only grizzled veterans can succeed, and he proposed a radical solution to Derek Jeter during a recent FOX broadcast. Papi suggested the only way to save the Yankees from elimination is if their greatest former players return from retirement to help the team.

“The only chance the Yankees have is if you, Mo, Andy and A-Rod come back and play,” Big Papi joked to Jeter, referencing Mariano Rivera and Andy Pettitte as the only way to avoid elimination by the Blue Jays in Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.

Ortiz did not stop there, creating a legendary “crew” capable of beating Toronto in the win-or-go-home Game 3. His ultimate fantasy lineup, which he said could save the day, included Babe Ruth, Don Mattingly, Yogi Berra, and Lou Gehrig.

