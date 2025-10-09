Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Big Papi’s celebration turns heads, goes viral after NY Yankees’ shocking ALDS exit

The New York Yankees’ postseason ended abruptly after the Toronto Blue Jays secured a 5-2 victory in Game 4 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium. The loss sent shockwaves through New York, leaving fans stunned and eager to dissect the season’s critical moments.

Off the field, a viral celebration quickly became the story of the night. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto’s 26-year-old offensive standout, and former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz were captured shouting the famous phrase, “Daaaa Yankees lose!”—a line made popular by Yankees radio commentator John Sterling. The clip spread like wildfire across X, Instagram, and TikTok.

Guerrero Jr. had already made headlines for his stellar series performance. In four games, he hit .529, amassing nine hits in 17 at-bats, including three home runs, nine RBIs, and a staggering OPS of 1.742. His dominance at the plate, paired with the locker room celebration, made him one of the most talked-about players of the ALDS.

How did the viral moment with Guerrero Jr. and Ortiz unfold?

During the Fox Sports broadcast, Ortiz asked Guerrero about his feelings after eliminating New York. Guerrero responded with a laugh: “You know what time it is,” before joining Ortiz in the iconic chant, “Daaaa Yankees lose!” The video shows Guerrero drenched in celebratory beer while Ortiz laughed along, creating a moment that fans could not stop replaying.

Fan reactions: fun or provocation?

The footage divided opinions across the baseball world. Fans in Toronto and Boston embraced the celebration as a lighthearted sports joke, while New York supporters called it an unnecessary provocation. The viral clip highlighted the intensity of postseason rivalries and the power of social media in shaping fan narratives.

Looking ahead

The Blue Jays, having taken the series 3-1, now await the winner of the other ALDS matchup between the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners, which will be decided in Game 5 on Friday. Guerrero’s standout performance and memorable celebration make him a player to watch as Toronto prepares for the next round.