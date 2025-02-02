If we think about the greatest MLB players from the Dominican Republic, many names come to mind. However, one stands out not just for his playing career but also for his continued presence in the game as a broadcaster—David Ortiz, better known as “Big Papi.” The Boston Red Sox legend cemented his place in history, playing alongside some of the biggest names in the league.

With his extensive experience in MLB, his ability to analyze opponents, and his immense talent, Ortiz became one of the most accomplished hitters in the game. Back in 2024, during an appearance on the Dominican podcast “El Roble Al Natural”, he shared a story about who he considers the greatest hitter of all time.

“We were playing against the Giants, and we brought in a guy who threw 100 mph, there weren’t many guys throwing that hard back then. In the seventh inning, they sent Barry Bonds to the plate. He hit a fly ball, and I was waiting for it at first base. Man, it felt like it took forever to come down. When I finally caught it, it was like a heavyweight had landed on my shoulders,” Ortiz recalled.

He continued: “After that, he had to walk to first base. I told him, ‘You missed that ball,’ and he answered, ‘I didn’t miss it—I wasn’t ready for it. Just wait until tomorrow, and you’ll see.’ I thought to myself, ‘Okay, I’m talking to the greatest hitter in history.’ The next day, he got the same opportunity, and this time, he sent the ball out of the park, no one even bothered looking for it (laughs).”

Former MLB player David Ortiz commentates before during Game Three of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

The MLB player David Ortiz admired the most

Throughout Major League Baseball, Ortiz played alongside some of the game’s greatest talents during his legendary career with the Red Sox. One name that often comes up when discussing the best hitters Ortiz shared the field with is Manny Ramirez—Juan Soto’s favorite player. Ramirez, a dominant force at the plate with both the Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians, received high praise from Ortiz in an interview during his career.

“There are a lot of hitters in the MLB who have a ‘hole in their swing,’” Ortiz explained. “That means there’s a spot where you can consistently pitch to them and get a strikeout. But Manny Ramirez didn’t have that. That’s what made him one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball.”

With stories like these, Ortiz has solidified his place among the game’s all-time greats. Born in the Dominican Republic, ‘Big Papi’ grew up watching some of the country’s biggest baseball stars make history in the MLB, a legacy he proudly carried forward.

Ortiz expects big moves from the Red Sox

As teams across the league make major moves this offseason, Ortiz has shared his thoughts on what the Red Sox front office should do to stay competitive. “We need a couple of big bats in the lineup to support Rafael Devers and the rest of the guys,” Ortiz said. “One strong hitter would make a big difference.”

He also weighed in on Boston’s pitching staff, saying, “Pitching is the hardest thing to put together, but we’ve got it. A good pitching staff can shut down even the best offenses, and right now, we have a playoff-caliber rotation.”