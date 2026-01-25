NY Yankees shift focus towards former Red Sox veteran after NY Mets land Freddy Peralta

After the New York Mets completed a trade for Freddy Peralta, the New York Yankees won’t dwell on it for too long. Instead, the Bronx Bombers may be looking to turn the page as quickly as possible, with a report shedding light on a former pitcher for the Boston Red Sox.

Though Peralta may have been the best option for the Yankees to acquire in the MLB offseason, there are still suitable candidates available both in free agency and the trade market. In that regard, a player who played for the Red Sox in 2025 could arrive in the Bronx in 2026.

Perhaps such an arrival can help the Bronx Bombers ease the sting of losing the Peralta battle to the Mets. The rivalry between the two New York teams is crystal clear—especially after Juan Soto rubbed salt in the Yankees’ wounds with his latest social media post.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, the Yankees are among the potential landing spots for starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. Giolito is an unrestricted free agent after watching his two-year, $38.5 million deal run its course in Boston. The buzz around MLB suggests the Yankeers, nor any club, would have to pay Giolito as much as the Red Sox did.

Lucas Giolito in action

Giolito’s numbers

Giolito appeared in 26 games—starting all of them—for Boston in the 2025 MLB season. During the campaign, the Santa Monica native recorded a .714 winning percentage, securing 10 wins, 4 losses, and 2.1 WAR.

Moreover, Giolito registered a 3.41 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. The 30-year-old pitched 145.0 innings, striking out 121 players while allowing 131 hits, 62 runs, 55 earned runs, and 17 home runs.

Yankees need temporary help on the mound

While Giolito’s numbers don’t suggest that all of New York’s pitching issues will disappear with his potential arrival, they do show promise—especially considering the Yankees are looking for temporary help, as questions continue to linger over their bullpen rotation.

An addition like Giolito could provide the spark needed to weather the early summer storms before the Bronx Bombers find a solid foundation to carry them into the fall of the 2026 MLB season.

