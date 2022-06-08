With the MLB trade deadline zooming in, we take a look at the three best potential candidates to be on the move this season. Check them out here.

The 2022 Major League Baseball season has been quite unpredictable thus far. The Los Angeles Angels were one of the best teams in the league; then they dropped double-digit games in a row. The Boston Red Sox were bottom-feeders, but now they're among the best-

That volatility has kept most analysts from making their predictions about what may or may not go down at the trade deadline. What teams will be sellers? Who'll be on the move? It's anybody's guess.

But even though some teams could still turn the page and get hot before the deadline, chances are that some of the best players in the league will find a new home. With that in mind, let's take a look at the 3 best trade deadline candidates as of now.

MLB Rumors: The 3 Best Trade Deadline Candidates

Frankie Montas

Somehow, Frankie Montas managed to survive the Oakland Athletics' offseason roster overhaul. But he's still been linked to multiple teams since the start of the season, and it's just a matter of who's going to pay what the A's want in return for him.

While never the most consistent hurler, Montas' past two seasons have been quite solid. He's got a strikeout-to-walk ratio of nearly 4 and could provide a huge boost for a championship-caliber rotation.

Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs weren't on the same page on a contract extension and will head to arbitration. But regardless of the outcome, their struggles and Yan Gomes' presence make us think that he's going through his last days at Wrigley Field.

While not many teams need an upgrade at the catcher position, Contreras is one of the best offensive players at that spot and should come at a huge discount as he's going to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo struggled in the first half of last season before going back to his dominant form after the All-Star break. He started this year in the IL and is slowly working his way back into elite form again.

The Cincinnati Reds won't compete for years to come. Castillo's numbers aren't exactly impressive right now, but he's got the potential to be one of the most dominant pitchers in all of baseball.