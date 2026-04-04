Roman Anthony says no need to panic over Red Sox slow start

Roman Anthony has recorded six hits in 26 at-bats so far this season, good for a .231 average, in what has been a tough start for both him and his Boston Red Sox teammates. Still, in a recent statement, he urged fans to stay patient, emphasizing that there’s plenty of baseball left for things to turn around.

“There’s a lot of baseball left. And there’s no reason to panic, so, um, again, we’re excited to be back. We are excited to be home, play in front of the fans, but, um… you know, it can feel like the end of the world when you go on a road trip, and you only win one game, but in the end of the day, we got 150 plus, you know, more games to play, so everything’s gonna be all right.”

Anthony’s comments were shared on X by Marcos Grunfeld, who regularly covers the Red Sox. Boston’s 2-5 record has drawn attention across the MLB after several tough losses, and more players could soon echo similar messages.

Advertisement

Is there enough time for the Red Sox to recover?

The short answer is yes. With Anthony calling for calm and the team picking up a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres in their home opener, there are signs things could improve. It’s worth noting that last season, Boston also started slow, losing four of their first five, before turning it around and eventually reaching the postseason.

Right now, the Red Sox are struggling not just in the standings but also at the plate. While Anthony has been relatively solid, Jarren Duran has had a rough start, hitting just .182.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Wilyer Abreu has carried momentum from the World Baseball Classic and is one of the few producing consistently. He’s among the team’s top hitters with a .393 average, leading the club in RBIs, home runs, and hits so far this season.