Torey Lovullo admits painful truth after Diamondbacks eliminated

Torey Lovullo didn’t hide his emotions after the Arizona Diamondbacks were officially eliminated from playoff contention. Following Friday’s 7-4 loss to the San Diego Padres, the manager admitted the disappointment was overwhelming. “There’s no words you can use that are going to describe how this room is feeling right now,” Lovullo said.

The D-backs fought hard to stay alive, rallying late to cut a four-run deficit in half, but ultimately couldn’t complete one last comeback. For Lovullo, the heartbreak was about effort not translating to results. “It was a full investment,” he said. “When you come up short, that hurts.”

Despite the pain, Lovullo made sure to highlight his players’ resilience throughout a grueling season. He praised their unity, determination, and refusal to give in despite mounting injuries and slim odds. “I couldn’t be more proud,” Lovullo said.

Painful Lessons for the Future

The manager also admitted execution cost them dearly in key moments, pointing to a missed squeeze sign that shifted the game’s momentum. “That falls on me,” he said. “I’ve got to train these guys well enough to make sure that when we put a sign on, they get it.”

Lovullo stressed that his players gave everything they had, but baseball is unforgiving when chances slip away. Arizona’s missed opportunities in critical late-inning spots sealed their fate and sent them into the offseason with frustration rather than celebration.

Even so, Lovullo reminded his clubhouse that their effort and grit will be the foundation to build on. “They have nothing to hang their heads on,” he said. “They made this organization proud, and they represented it the best way they could.”