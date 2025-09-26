What happened with the Montreal Expos? How the franchise became the Washington Nationals

The Montreal Expos were once a vibrant, cultural pillar of baseball, the MLB’s first international franchise. Their tragic decline began when the great 1994 season was canceled, stripping a championship-caliber team of its shot at glory.

Years of unstable ownership and deteriorating facilities—a combination of bad luck and worse business—forced the franchise into a slow demise. This period was marked by massive financial strain and a dedicated fanbase being left behind.

This is the chronicle of that final, seismic shift. The ultimate question of what drove the team out and how the remnants of the Expos were soon reborn over 1,000 miles away as the Washington Nationals.

The glory years and the tragic promise (1969–1993)

The Montreal Expos, or Nos Amours (Our Loves), were a revolutionary franchise, marking Major League Baseball’s first foray outside the United States in 1969. Playing first at the intimate Jarry Park and later at Olympic Stadium, the club quickly established a unique, vibrant culture defined by its iconic multicolored uniforms and charismatic players like Hall of Famer Gary Carter.

Montreal Expos (Source: @themain)

The Expos enjoyed early periods of success, culminating in their only division title in the strike-shortened 1981 season. Though they lost the NLCS in a heartbreaking moment known as “Blue Monday,” the team was recognized as a consistent contender with one of the best minor league systems in the game.

The true peak of the franchise arrived in the 1994 season. With a roster featuring young stars like Larry Walker and Pedro Martinez, the Expos had the best record in baseball (74-40) and were comfortably positioned to win their first undisputed division title, heading toward a likely World Series run. This success, however, would be tragically cut short by forces outside the lines.

The 1994 strike and the beginning of the end

The player’s strike that abruptly ended the 1994 MLB season was a devastating blow to the entire league, but its impact was arguably most lethal in Montreal. The cancellation of the World Series that year not only robbed the city of a legitimate chance at a championship but also completely evaporated fan interest and revenue.

Historical accounts widely agree that the 1994 strike was the definitive moment that sealed the franchise’s fate. The club lost crucial ticket and potential playoff revenue that season, which it could not afford to replace.

The consequence was immediate and ruinous. Unable to bear the financial losses, the ownership group ordered a complete “fire sale” of the team’s top talent in 1995. Stars like Larry Walker and John Wetteland were traded away, dismantling a dominant roster overnight.

The dedicated fanbase felt betrayed, and attendance plummeted, never to recover. The financial viability of baseball in Montreal had been severely damaged, leading to the painful reality of a dedicated fanbase being left behind.

The financial collapse and the final exit (1995–2004)

Following the 1994 strike, the Expos entered a period of slow, agonizing demise, plagued by a toxic mix of instability and financial distress. The main factors driving the eventual move were structural. First, the team played in the Olympic Stadium, a deteriorating facility known as the “Big Owe” due to its massive public debt and poor fan experience.

Second, a string of controversial owners—most notably Jeffrey Loria—was unwilling to invest in the team or secure funding for a new, baseball-specific downtown stadium, which experts argued was essential for the team’s survival.

By the early 2000s, with average attendance dipping below 10,000 per game, Major League Baseball stepped in and purchased the club in 2002 to prevent its collapse. After a failed attempt at contraction, MLB began to search for a new city.

For their final two seasons (2003 and 2004), the homeless Expos played a bizarre schedule, splitting “home” games between Montreal and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Historical reports confirm that Washington D.C. emerged as the frontrunner due to its market size and willingness to commit to a new ballpark. MLB officially announced the relocation in September 2004, ending the Expos’ 36-year run.

Rebirth in D.C.: The Washington Nationals era

The final, seismic shift in the franchise’s history occurred in 2005 when the team was reborn in the United States capital as the Washington Nationals. The new name was a nod to the city’s baseball past, reviving the name of a previous franchise. The Nationals initially played at RFK Stadium before moving into their state-of-the-art Nationals Park in 2008.

Washington National players and manager in 2019. (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

The successful rebranding and the commitment to a new stadium marked the end of the franchise’s instability. The Nationals swiftly built a contender through the draft and key free-agent signings, eventually achieving the glory that eluded the Expos for so long.

The crowning achievement came in 2019 when the Washington Nationals won the World Series, bringing a championship to a city that had waited decades for the return of baseball. Though the celebration belonged to Washington, the history of the Expos and their unfulfilled promise remains a permanent part of the Nationals’ DNA.