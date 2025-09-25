Report: MLB insiders allegedly know this season’s Cy Young Award winner: “Unanimous”

One of the highlights for fans during the MLB season is undoubtedly the award ceremonies. Whether it’s individual accolades or those recognizing entire teams, fans eagerly await these moments, particularly when their favorite players are in contention.

Among the prestigious honors like the MVP and Rookie of the Year, the Cy Young Award stands out as a focal point in the MLB community. Speculation is rampant this year over potential winners, and a recent report suggests the decision is already made.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cy Young Award winner has been decided in a unanimous vote. “Paul Skenes is set to win the NL Cy Young Award unanimously, and deservedly so,” Passan revealed on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday morning.

Considering Passan’s statement, it seems plausible given Skenes‘ outstanding performance as a pitcher in the MLB. While he faced competition from the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Skenes’ impact with the Pittsburgh Pirates, even in a non-postseason year, makes him a credible candidate for the award.

Skenes’ stats during the regular season

The beauty of these awards lies in their focus on regular-season achievements, regardless of postseason participation. The intense demands of the entire season are celebrated, and the recognition of individual accomplishments is paramount.

Reviewing Skenes’ statistics, which include 187.2 innings pitched, a 1.97 ERA, 216 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 0.95, it’s evident why he is a leading contender for the award. His performance speaks volumes, positioning him as a strong candidate in the weeks ahead.

Skenes’ unwanted record

Despite the excitement surrounding his potential award, Skenes has inadvertently set an unwanted MLB record, as reported by Opta Stats. “Since ERA became an official statistic in both leagues in 1913, Paul Skenes is the only MLB pitcher to finish a season with over 200 strikeouts and a sub-2.00 ERA but without a winning record,“ Opta Stats posted on their X account.

Nonetheless, he leads the league in ERA and FIP and tops the National League in strikeouts and WHIP. These accolades underscore the commanding talent Skenes has demonstrated, remarkably in just his second MLB season.

