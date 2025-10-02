Roki Sasaki unveils the secret to his stellar performance in the series finale against the Reds

Roki Sasaki and the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated again this season, as the team advanced to the next round of the postseason to face the Boston Red Sox in the National League Divisional Series. With an outstanding performance against the Cincinnati Reds in the final stretch of the game, Sasaki is silencing his critics.

After a challenging start in MLB with the Dodgers, he finally unlocked his potential during the critical moments against the Reds, a team that struggled to showcase their talent in this series and is now looking ahead with optimism for the next season.

“The atmosphere was intense, and it was my first time pitching at night. The crowd really helped me focus, and I’m very pleased with the result,” Sasaki told SNY, sharing his insights on the Dodgers’ success on Wednesday.

With Sasaki in excellent form, the Dodgers are in contention to defend their title this year. The team will also rely on Shohei Ohtani, who is set to make his postseason debut as a pitcher, a factor that could significantly alter the course of the season for the Los Angeles franchise.

Sasaki unleashes seven fastballs against the Reds

The Dodgers’ fan base has a lot to celebrate as Sasaki made a triumphant return to the roster on Wednesday night against the Reds, showcasing an impressive array of fastballs that left spectators in awe. Remarkably, the slowest of his pitches clocked in at 99.8 mph, while the rest shattered the 100 mph barrier, underscoring Sasaki’s electric talent on the mound.

Here are the fastballs Sasaki delivered against the Reds:

4-Seam Fastball: 101.4 mph 4-Seam Fastball: 101.1 mph 4-Seam Fastball: 100.7 mph 4-Seam Fastball: 100.5 mph 4-Seam Fastball: 100.5 mph 4-Seam Fastball: 100.3 mph 4-Seam Fastball: 99.8 mph

Dodgers’ fan base rallies behind Sasaki

The excitement among Dodgers fans is palpable as they rally behind the Japanese sensation, who is making waves in the pitching bullpen. During one of Sasaki’s lightning-fast deliveries, the fans erupted in chants, urging him on as he faced down the Reds’ hitters, adding an electrifying atmosphere to the game.

With emotions running high and a strengthening Japanese connection alongside Shohei Ohtani, Sasaki could play a pivotal role in the upcoming challenges, particularly against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies have emerged as formidable contenders for a spot in this year’s World Series, making Sasaki’s performance all the more critical as the Dodgers prepare to face one of their top rivals.

