NY Yankees face ALDS pitching decision between Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon ahead of Rays matchup

As the New York Yankees prepare for their ALDS opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager Aaron Boone faces a major rotation decision for Game 1: Gerrit Cole or Carlos Rodon.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone faces a major rotation dilemma ahead of ALDS Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays, weighing whether to send ace Gerrit Cole or left-hander Carlos Rodon to the mound. Ahead of the series opener, the skipper has yet to reveal his starter for the critical matchup.

“Gerrit’s lined up for that. Carlos is very much in play for that. We have a ton of confidence in both guys,” Boone told reporters following New York’s Wild Card round victory over the Boston Red Sox.

With Game 1 set for October 3, Boone is taking extra time to evaluate the ideal matchup against Tampa Bay. While both starters turned in strong regular-season campaigns, their contrasting pitch profiles offer distinct advantages against the Rays‘ lineup.

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As Boone finalizes his game plan, he also addressed captain Aaron Judge’s status, clarifying why the superstar outfielder skipped pregame player introductions at Yankee Stadium while leaving his ALDS availability against Tampa Bay in question.

Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees throws.

Who gets the ball for Game 1 against the Rays?

Rodon makes a compelling case based on recent form, having closed out the regular season with a dominant 1.42 ERA across his final September outings—headlined by an eight-inning, three-hit shutout against Tampa Bay on September 22.

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Beyond his hot hand down the stretch, his left-handed arsenal provides a tactical advantage against a Rays lineup heavily reliant on left-handed run producers, neutralizing key bats that drive Tampa Bay’s run production.

Conversely, the case for Cole rests on his status as the team’s undisputed ace, backed by extensive big-stage credentials and a career 2.77 ERA across 22 postseason starts. While Cole proved prone to the long ball late in the year, his track record in high-leverage October settings gives the coaching staff full confidence in his ability to anchor the rotation.

Projected Yankees lineup for ALDS Game 1 vs. Rays

While the Game 1 starter remains a toss-up between Rodon and Cole, Boone’s everyday batting order is beginning to take shape ahead of a pivotal series opener.

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Here is the Yankees‘ projected lineup for Game 1 against the Rays:

Trent Grisham — CF (L)

Paul Goldschmidt — RF (R)

Cody Bellinger — LF (L)

Ben Rice — 1B (L)

Giancarlo Stanton — DH (R)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. — 2B (L)

Austin Wells — C (L)

Ryan McMahon — 3B (L)

Jose Caballero / Anthony Volpe — SS (R)

Starting pitcher: Gerrit Cole or Carlos Rodon

Key takeaways

Aaron Boone has yet to announce New York’s ALDS Game 1 starting pitcher.

has yet to announce New York’s ALDS Game 1 starting pitcher. The series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays is scheduled for October 3 .

. Carlos Rodon posted a 1.42 ERA across his final September regular-season outings.