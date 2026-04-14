Carlos Mendoza urges NY Mets to ‘ride the storm’ as losing streak reaches six games

The New York Mets are searching for answers as their early-season struggles continue to deepen, falling 4–0 on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers to extend their losing streak to six games. At 7–10, New York now sits in last place in the NL East, with offensive issues quickly becoming the team’s most pressing concern.

“You’re going to go through stretches where it’s hard. Right now, we’re in the middle of that stretch. You’ve got to just ride the storm and keep going,” manager Carlos Mendoza said postgame, via SNY, acknowledging both the frustration and the need for patience.

The numbers reflect the concern. The Mets managed just two hits in the loss and have now gone 20 consecutive innings without scoring a run. They’ve also been shut out in three of their last four games, a stretch that has exposed ongoing problems with consistency at the plate, even as sentiments like those in Freddy Peralta insisted NY Mets will bounce back continue to surface inside the clubhouse.

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Offensive struggles define Mets’ early-season slide

New York’s inability to generate offense has been the defining issue during this skid. Even in games where pitching has kept things close, the lack of timely hitting has prevented the team from gaining momentum.

"You're going to go through stretches where it's hard. Right now, we're in the middle of that stretch. You've got to just ride the storm and keep going."



– Carlos Mendoza pic.twitter.com/EkLagPGSvI — SNY (@SNYtv) April 14, 2026

The recent sweep by the Athletics only added to the pressure, as the Mets continue to fall behind in a competitive division. Opportunities have been limited, but when they have come, the team has struggled to capitalize.

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Mendoza calls for resilience as pressure builds

Despite the results, Mendoza has remained focused on maintaining composure inside the clubhouse. His message centers on staying disciplined and pushing through a difficult stretch rather than overreacting.

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The challenge now is translating that mindset into results on the field. With the season still in its early stages, the Mets have time to recover, but the urgency is growing as losses continue to pile up.