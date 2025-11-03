Ice Cube issues viral four-word message after Dodgers win 2025 MLB World Series vs Blue Jays

The city of Los Angeles was already roaring after the Dodgers’ second straight World Series triumph, but one unexpected voice turned the celebration into a viral moment. Ice Cube, never one to stay silent when his city wins big, delivered a message that quickly set social media ablaze.

As confetti rained over Rogers Centre, the rap icon and lifelong Dodgers fan posted just four words that captured the spirit of an entire fan base. The simplicity were pure Cube, the kind of statement that speaks louder than a headline.

Within minutes, his words spread on the Internet, garnering thousands of likes. It wasn’t just about the win… it was about LA, pride and the unmistakable voice of a legend celebrating his home.

Ice Cube’s message after Dodgers’ championship

After the Dodgers sealed their 2025 World Series victory over the Toronto Blue Jays, Ice Cube delivered a message that instantly went viral. Posting a photo of himself proudly holding the MLB trophy, the rap icon wrote just four words: “They Not Like Us”.

Ice Cube performs before the Yankees play the Dodgers during the 2024 World Series. (Source: Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

It was more than a celebration, it was a statement. The phrase, dripping with confidence and city pride, perfectly summed up how Los Angeles felt in that moment: untouchable, united, and back on top of the baseball world.

The phrase comes from “Not Like Us”, the popular song by rapper Kendrick Lamar, which has been getting massive attention over the past year due to his feud with Drake. The track became an anthem of beef, so it’s no surprise Cube decided to use it.

For the Dodgers, the championship marked a triumphant return to the top of MLB. After a dominant 93-win season and a tense seven-game series, the team reclaimed its place among baseball’s elite, giving LA another reason to celebrate, on and off the field.