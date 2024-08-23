Shohei Ohtani nears milestone in Dodgers' history with crucial stolen base

Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani is on the verge of leaving an indelible mark on Major League Baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers star is close to achieving a rare feat, nearly unheard of in the MLB, that would place him among a select group of players who have combined power and speed in an exceptional way.

The combination of home runs and stolen bases in large quantities is a challenge that few players have managed to overcome. Matt Kemp, another Dodgers standout, came close in 2011 with 39 home runs and 40 stolen bases but fell just short of the 40-40 mark. Ohtani, however, is poised to write his own chapter in the record books.

What makes Ohtani’s potential achievement even more impressive is the fact that, in addition to being an exceptional hitter, he is also an elite pitcher. Although he has focused solely on his role as a hitter this season due to Tommy John surgery, his versatility makes him a unique player in baseball history.

The road to 40-40 for Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is just one home run and one stolen base away from becoming the first player in Los Angeles Dodgers history to reach the milestone of 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season.

: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is caught in a run-down play as he dives back to first beating the tag by Justin Turner #2 of the Seattle Mariners as Bryan Woo #22 waits on the base in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Reaching 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season is a remarkable accomplishment, but increasingly common thanks to changes in baseball’s rules. However, achieving 30-30, and now 40-40, is an entirely different feat.

Only a handful of players in Major League history have achieved this combination of power and speed. Among the more than 20,000 players who have competed in professional baseball since 1876, only five have achieved the rare 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season. This highlights just how extraordinary this achievement is.

What’s next for Ohtani?

If Ohtani reaches 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases, the immediate question will be: What’s next? Could he become the first player to achieve 45-45 or even 50-50? The possibilities seem endless for this exceptional player who is redefining the boundaries of baseball.

Dodgers and baseball fans alike are eager to see if Ohtani can make history this weekend. With each at-bat, the world will be watching to see if the Japanese star can add yet another remarkable achievement to his already impressive career.