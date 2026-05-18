NY Mets hopeful for Lindor return in a month, but is among the players without an official timetable

While Francisco Lindor could potentially return in about a month, the New York Mets have yet to establish a definitive timetable for their star shortstop or the rest of the players currently on the injured list.

As the New York Mets claw their way through a turbulent regular season, the club finds itself navigating a wave of costly injuries that currently lack definitive return timelines. Chief among them is superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor; while there is speculative hope for a potential one-month recovery window, he remains entirely without official clearance or a fixed target date.

Alongside Lindor, high-profile missing pieces Jorge Polanco and Luis Robert Jr. are also completely devoid of a timetable. Neither player has hit a promising milestone in their respective rehab assignments, leaving immense uncertainty regarding their availability to anchor the lineup for the grueling summer stretch ahead.

Polanco’s situation is particularly concerning for the Mets. Manager Carlos Mendoza recently admitted that the veteran’s chronic Achilles issue is an alarming hurdle the team must closely manage, fueling underlying anxiety that the infielder could face a long-term shutdown—or potentially surgery—if the injury doesn’t respond to treatment.

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Subway Series victory over the Yankees. New York is still waiting on trade acquisition Bo Bichette to break out of his season-long funk and replicate the elite offensive production he showcased with the Toronto Blue Jays last year. Until he clicks, Mendoza has plenty of roster configurations to weigh.

Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets.

What is the nature of Lindor’s injury?

Lindor was shelved in late April after suffering a severe left calf strain. While the face of the franchise works his way back, his absence has evoked bittersweet feelings among the fan faithful; though undisputed as the team’s emotional leader, the shortstop was mired in an uncharacteristic slump prior to landing on the shelf.

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While an optimistic timeline has him returning to Citi Field in about four weeks based on standard calf recovery, he has yet to clear pivotal benchmarks. Lindor has still not been cleared to run bases or take dynamic batting practice, keeping his active status firmly up in the air.

Luis Robert Jr. injury update

Much like Polanco and Lindor, Luis Robert Jr. has been a glaring omission from the active roster. What was initially expected to be a standard 10-day IL stint has mutated into a prolonged absence, as a herniated disc in his lumbar spine continues to present discomfort and threatens an extended shutdown.

Mendoza confirmed that the dynamic outfielder has no target return date, noting that Robert has yet to resume baseball activities. For now, the Mets are left waiting on further medical evaluations, desperate to get their regular starters back to spark a much-needed run up the standings.

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