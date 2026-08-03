Tarik Skubal not the only Dodgers acquisition, Los Angeles adds Kris Bubic in trade with Royals

Landing Tarik Skubal wasn't enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers, as they also traded with the Kansas City Royals to land Kris Bubic.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are adding even more pitchers to the roster after landing Tarik Skubal. Now, they traded with the Kansas City Royals to get leftie Kris Bubic as well.

With Skubal on the Dodgers, they could be in the mix for the best MLB rotation ever. Now, they add a very talented left-hander pitcher with All-Star potential in Bubic, to give them long-term insurance and depth to an injury-depleted rotation. The Royals let one good player go, as reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Bubic is still recovering from an injury, but he brings late-season depth for this team without sacrificing quality. Because the Dodgers have an embarrassment of riches when healthy, Bubic was acquired primarily as a safety net. His career splits show he is highly effective as a reliever (2.97 ERA), meaning manager Dave Roberts can easily transition him into a bullpen, though he can be a starter too.

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What does Bubic bring to the table?

Bubic is a leftie that brings a high strikeout rate. He can also be a multi-inning reliever or a starter if needed. Once he recovers from the left elbow soreness and left shoulder discomfort, he can be immediately of great use for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers just acquired 2025 All-Star Kris Bubic from the Royals 👇



In 2024 as a full-time reliever he posted a 2.67 ERA in 30.1 IP, 32.2 K%, 4.1 BB%, 30.5 whiff%, .224 AVG, 2.04 xFIP



In 2025 as a full-time starter he posted a 2.55 ERA in 116.1 IP, 24.4 K%, 8.2 BB%, 28.8… pic.twitter.com/spPHVAtV0o — Nick (@nicktalkingball) August 3, 2026

In 2026, he has a 3-2 record and has 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings. Bubic brings an elite changeup, but his sweeper has improved heavily and also has an efficient four-seam fastball. He is way more than a one-trick pony.

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It’s championship-or-bust for the Dodgers

Not only do the Dodgers have the best pitching staff in the MLB, it is by a mile. Add that to their offensive prowess, and there’s really no excuse for them to not win a championship.

Add the fact that they have two straight World Series, so they know how to play do-or-die instances too. If the Dodgers don’t win, it is a sports and economic catastrophe for the team.