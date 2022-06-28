Both teams wanted to fight, on Saturday, June 27, things started to get hot and the trigger for the brawl was the next day when a player was hit by a fastball.

Bench-clearing brawls are not that common during the season but they are fun when they happen, especially if two teams that have wanted to fight for a while are involved, but this time things were different and unique since it was not the typical brawl where the batter charges the mound to start the fight.

It all started on Saturday June 27 when the Seattle Mariners won 5-3 against the Los Angeles Angels, everything was normal during that game with the exception of a small situation between Erik Swanson (Mariners' closer) and Mike Trout, he pitched a fastball that pissed off Trout.

The brawl officially took place on Sunday June 28, the first warning that the Angels wanted revenge was when Andrew Wantz (Angels) pitch flew behind and close to Julio Rodriguez (Mariners). But the brawl trigger occurred in the second inning when Wantz pitch hit Jesse Winker to which the latter said a few things to the Angels' catcher and then walked to the Angels' dugout and that's how the brawl started.

The list of 12 MLB players suspended after the Mariners-Angels brawl

Most of the suspended players are part of the Los Angeles Angels roster since they were the first to come out of the dugout, but one of the rarest cases among the suspended players is Anthony Rendon who was supposed to be recovering from his wrist surgery, but he ended up in the brawl as well.

Phil Nevin (Angels’ Manager) 10-game Jesse Winker (Mariners) 7-game Anthony Rendon (Angels) 5-game Dom Chiti (Angels’ pitching staff) 5-game J.P. Crawford (Mariners) 5-game Andrew Wantz (Angels) 3-game Ryan Tepera (Angels) 3-game Raisel Iglesias (Angels) 2-game Julio Rodriguez (Mariners) 2-game Ray Montgomery (Angels) 2-game Manny Del Campo (Angels) 2-game Bill Haselman (Angels catching coach) 1-game

Most of the players did not appeal the suspensions and all will begin serving their suspension today, Tuesday, and the rest of the week. If a player wants to appeal the decision the waiting time could be longer than the suspension itself.