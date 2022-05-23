Rain, snow and lightning can stop any MLB game in the country, but there is a "small" solution that would put an end to one of the league's no less important problems.

Since 2020 a new 'rain rule' is being implemented in Major League Baseball which specifies that if a game cannot be finished normally due to rain the game will be suspended but the statistics do count for the players and teams. The game being suspended can be continued another day.

It's not that weather delays are a big problem in the MLB, but during raining or storm seasons several games could be directly affected by these kinds of natural events at any time of the day.

Most of the stadiums in the league are defenseless when storm hits, the only thing the stadium staff can do is cover the infield with the rain tarp to prevent the clay from getting slippery due to the rain.

What is the solution to stop weather delays in the MLB?

Retractable roofs are the strongest solution to stop rain and the other three types of weather delays (fog, lightning and snow). It's simple to say but not easy to implement as some MLB stadiums would be ruined with a retractable roof, Fenway Park, PNC and others weren't built to have a roof.

Only six MLB stadiums have retractable roofs, Chase Field, Rogers Center, Safeco Field, Minute Maid Park, Miller Park and Marlins Stadiums. The last one is in an area that is usually affected by hurricanes but they close the roof to avoid further damage.

