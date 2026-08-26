Red Sox’ Trevor Story tunes out criticism amid rough rehab assignment

Nearing his return to the Boston Red Sox‘ lineup in the 2026 MLB season, Trevor Story didn’t beat around the bush when asked about his recent struggles. Facing backlash over his unimpressive stats with the Triple-A affiliate Worcester Red Sox, Story paid no attention to the outside noise and spoke openly about how he feels physically and mentally.

“Overall, feeling really good,” Story admitted in dialogue with The Boston Globe. “I’m on [time with] the barrel, just a touch off [on squaring pitches]. [It’s] to be expected. I think more than the results, it’s more about how I’m feeling and kind of dictating the at-bat. And I’m in a good spot there. So, feel good about [returning].”

Although the Red Sox are set to bring Story and Isiah Kiner-Falefa back, there’s a catch. Moreover, the former has yet to impress, and not everybody agrees he’s ready to return just yet. The thing is, if Story isn’t called up now, after admitting he feels alright, then when?

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Never-ending Story for Trevor

Story has been sidelined in the 2026 MLB season since May. The Red Sox’ shortstop underwent sports hernia surgery, was placed on the 60-day injured list (IL), and has slowly worked his way back since. Sent on a rehab assignment to Worcester, Story has already played seven games in the minor leagues but barely has anything to show for it.

Trevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Through seven outings, Story has managed just four hits in 25 at-bats, while putting up a .160 AVG, .192 OBP, .160 SLG, and .352 OPS. His base running may be salvaged from the critics, as he has managed to score half the times he has reached first base. Story has yet to hit anything better than a single in the MiLB.

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Moreover, Story has two RBIs, a walk, and seven strikeouts. Due to his aggressive nature at the plate, striking out and chasing balls well outside the zone has long been an issue for Story. In Worcester, it’s been no different.

Red Sox fans wary of Story’s return

Struggling in the minors, fans in The Hub are wary of how Story may look at the plate when he returns to Fenway Park. Story made it clear he isn’t looking at the stat box. However, that’s partly because it’s a deflating sheet to look at. Needless to say, the fanbase in Beantown is looking at it, and are far from thrilled.

“On one hand it’s good he’s itching to come back. On the other, he hasn’t done anything in the minor rehab to suggest he will be good to go. For me stick down until you show consistency then OK,” a fan commented on social media.

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Regardless of the outside noise, all Story cares about is feeling good and confident enough to take on major league pitchers on a daily basis while being a reliable option for Boston at shortstop or wherever interim manager Chad Tracy needs him on the infield.

Story’s contract

Some fans have gone as far as to suggest Story stay in the minors through the season. That’s unrealistic. He may not have performed as expected, but Boston is still paying him a $25 million salary in 2026 and will do so again in 2027. In 2028, Story’s six-year, $140 million contract could be extended through a team option.

Story declined to opt out of his contract prior to the 2026 MLB season, and this is the hand he’s been dealt because of it: facing harsh criticism from fans and dealing with a considerable setback that has raised even more questions about his ability at the plate, where he’s left plenty of them ever since he arrived in Boston in 2022.

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