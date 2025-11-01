Bo Bichette dealt the Dodgers a crushing blow in Game 7, putting the Blue Jays ahead on the scoreboard and proving to everyone that hitting a home run against Shohei Ohtani isn’t impossible. Despite nursing a kneee injury, Bichette took his time rounding the bases to home plate.

That home run ended Ohtani’s night on the mound. It felt like a punishment from Bichette, a definitive statement that Ohtani was ineffective as a pitcher, and the Dodgers reacted accordingly, pulling him immediately. They handed the ball to Wrobleski, who came in and did a clean job, recording the remaining outs of the inning.

Developing story…