Trending topics:
MLB

Video: Bo Bichette crushes 3-run homer off Shohei Ohtani in World Series Game 7

Bo Bichette showed the world that Shohei Ohtani isn't the best pitcher in the World Series, launching a mammoth three-run home run to give the Blue Jays the lead.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Bo Bichette reacts after the third out during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 31, 2025 in Toronto.
© Getty ImagesBo Bichette reacts after the third out during the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on October 31, 2025 in Toronto.

Bo Bichette dealt the Dodgers a crushing blow in Game 7, putting the Blue Jays ahead on the scoreboard and proving to everyone that hitting a home run against Shohei Ohtani isn’t impossible. Despite nursing a kneee injury, Bichette took his time rounding the bases to home plate.

That home run ended Ohtani’s night on the mound. It felt like a punishment from Bichette, a definitive statement that Ohtani was ineffective as a pitcher, and the Dodgers reacted accordingly, pulling him immediately. They handed the ball to Wrobleski, who came in and did a clean job, recording the remaining outs of the inning.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Ohtani’s pitching stats vs Blue Jays ahead of World Series Game 7
MLB

Ohtani’s pitching stats vs Blue Jays ahead of World Series Game 7

Guerrero Jr makes stance clear in rivalry with Ohtani after World Series Game 4 win vs Dodgers
MLB

Guerrero Jr makes stance clear in rivalry with Ohtani after World Series Game 4 win vs Dodgers

Ohtani delivers simple message to Dodgers after World Series Game 4 loss to Blue Jays
MLB

Ohtani delivers simple message to Dodgers after World Series Game 4 loss to Blue Jays

Video: Lionel Messi scores an incredible goal as Inter Miami chase the equalizer vs Nashville in the MLS playoffs
Soccer

Video: Lionel Messi scores an incredible goal as Inter Miami chase the equalizer vs Nashville in the MLS playoffs

Better Collective Logo