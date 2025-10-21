Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sends emotional message after Blue Jays reach World Series for first time since 1993

For the first time since 1993, the Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the World Series. The atmosphere at Rogers Centre during Game 7 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners was electric, as fans packed the stadium to witness history.

After Jeff Hoffman struck out Julio Rodriguez to seal the 4–3 victory, the city erupted in celebration. On the field, players were visibly emotional, none more so than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who broke down in tears following the final out.

“My personal goal is to win a World Series and give the ring to my dad,” Guerrero said in an interview with Tom Verducci of Fox Sports and SI.com.

Guerrero’s journey and motivation

Guerrero Jr. has been immersed in baseball from a young age. His father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., a Hall of Famer, often brought him to ballparks, giving him a firsthand look at the game. Despite Sr.’s incredible career, he never won a World Series. Now, Guerrero Jr. is determined to achieve what his father could not.

In the postseason, Guerrero has been a driving force for Toronto, hitting six home runs in 11 playoff games and collecting 19 hits. His performance has positioned him as a central figure in the Blue Jays’ historic run.

Blue Jays’ commitment and World Series outlook

During the offseason, Guerrero committed long-term to the Blue Jays with a 14-year, $500 million contract, and reaching the World Series clearly validates that decision. When asked if this achievement was what he envisioned upon signing, he emphatically replied, “Yes!”

Game 1 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 24, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre. Fans and players alike are eagerly anticipating the historic matchup.

