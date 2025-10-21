Mariners’ Dan Wilson reveals locker room message after Game 7 collapse vs Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners came agonizingly close to rewriting franchise history on Monday night. With a 3–1 lead through six innings, they were just nine outs away from securing their first-ever World Series berth. However, what seemed destined to become a storybook ending quickly unraveled into heartbreak against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Seattle’s dream season fell apart in the seventh inning when George Springer launched a three-run homer, giving the Blue Jays a 4–3 lead they would never relinquish.

Reliever Jeff Hoffman struck out all three Mariners batters in the ninth inning, sealing Toronto’s trip to the World Series and leaving Seattle as the only MLB franchise yet to make it there.

Dan Wilson’s message to his team

Despite the crushing defeat, manager Dan Wilson urged his players to focus on what they accomplished rather than what they lost. In his postgame comments, Wilson revealed what he told the team in the clubhouse after the game: “Just to hold up their heads. To understand what kind of a season they had. I know this stinks, there’s no question this is gonna sting… It’s a special team in there, it’s a shame we had to come out on the wrong side of this one.”

The Mariners had taken a commanding 2–0 series lead before dropping four of the final five games, watching their World Series hopes slip away in Toronto. Yet Wilson’s message underscored resilience — a theme that defined Seattle’s 2025 campaign.

A season to remember, despite the pain

While the end was bitter, Seattle’s journey reignited hope among fans across the Pacific Northwest. Their deep postseason run showcased the growth of a talented young core led by Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh, giving fans reason to believe the franchise’s World Series drought may finally end soon.

