Trending topics:
MLB

Cal Raleigh sends strong message after Blue Jays end Mariners’ dream run

The road has ended for the Seattle Mariners, and Cal Raleigh was one of the first players to address the media after the agonizing loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

By Richard Tovar

Cal Raleigh rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run on October 20, 2025 in Toronto.
© Getty ImagesCal Raleigh rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run on October 20, 2025 in Toronto.

Cal Raleigh was one of the special players for the Seattle Mariners during the ALCS, helping his team in every way he could. However, after the Game 7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, he could do nothing more than admit that falling short of the World Series was a “failure.”

Raleigh’s message was blunt: “I hate to use the word failure, but it’s a failure.” He emphasized that the team had high hopes of taking the Mariners to their first major championship series. “We expected to get to the World Series and win the World Series.”

Raleigh delivered his message through tears, stating, “It just s—-,” while admitting that they not only wanted to reach the World Series but win it as well, adding, “…that’s what the bar is and the standard is. And that’s what we want to hold ourselves accountable to.

Advertisement
Tweet placeholder

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
What happens if the Mariners win or lose vs Blue Jays tonight, October 20?
MLB

What happens if the Mariners win or lose vs Blue Jays tonight, October 20?

What happens if the Blue Jays lose Game 6 vs the Mariners in the ALCS today?
MLB

What happens if the Blue Jays lose Game 6 vs the Mariners in the ALCS today?

Suarez's grand slam vs Blue Jays earns honest reaction from Mariners manager Wilson
MLB

Suarez's grand slam vs Blue Jays earns honest reaction from Mariners manager Wilson

Todd Bowles confirms tough injury for Mike Evans and Buccaneers fans
NFL

Todd Bowles confirms tough injury for Mike Evans and Buccaneers fans

Better Collective Logo