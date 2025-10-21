Cal Raleigh sends strong message after Blue Jays end Mariners’ dream run

Cal Raleigh was one of the special players for the Seattle Mariners during the ALCS, helping his team in every way he could. However, after the Game 7 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, he could do nothing more than admit that falling short of the World Series was a “failure.”

Raleigh’s message was blunt: “I hate to use the word failure, but it’s a failure.” He emphasized that the team had high hopes of taking the Mariners to their first major championship series. “We expected to get to the World Series and win the World Series.”

Raleigh delivered his message through tears, stating, “It just s—-,” while admitting that they not only wanted to reach the World Series but win it as well, adding, “…that’s what the bar is and the standard is. And that’s what we want to hold ourselves accountable to.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tweet placeholder

Developing story…