Rob Thomson breaks silence on his communication with Nick Castellanos and Phillies stars

Rob Thomson, who has been the Philadelphia Phillies manager for almost four years, had to speak clearly about what Nick Castellanos said regarding the decline in communication, not only with him but with other players in the clubhouse. He stated that he is working on fixing the situation.

In recent statements before Game 2 against the Diamondbacks, Thomson said, “Well, you know, as far the communication part, not only Nick [Castellanos] but anybody else in the clubhouse doesn’t think I’m communicating enough with them, probably not, I got to do a better job, It’s just being accountable.”

Thomson also detailed that he had a recent meeting with Castellanos, which he labeled as “really productive.” It should be noted that the player’s comments were not only broadcast by MLB in an interview but also on X, as he repeated the same phrase in the locker room presser.

Thomson Warns That the Door Is Open

As a manager, Thomson knows there must be constant communication with all Phillies players, so he stated that the channels are open. “But theres two ways of communicating, and that door is always open,” he said, also assuring that he can’t tell the future. “I’m not a mind reader.”

“I urge players, I want players to come in here and tell me whats on their minds,” he added. After that, he admitted he probably should do a better job in the area of communicating with his players. If Castellanos or another player feels frustrated, Thomson is ready to talk.

Castellanos has been somewhat annoyed about his change in role, with less time on the field, but after Game 1 against the Diamondbacks, Thomson had said something about that situation: “To take on this role is difficult, and I think he’s trying to adjust. And after tonight … I think he’s starting to get a feel for it.”