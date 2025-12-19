NY Yankees and Phillies target Tatsuya Imai could be close to making MLB decision as he travels to the USA

The Tatsuya Imai pursuit might be entering its final hours. The Japanese pitcher is reportedly traveling to the United States and his MLB future could be solved really soon as the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies await for it.

The Phillies and the Yankees are two of the most prominent teams in baseball and the ones who are looking to get Imai’s services. However, they are not the only ones looking closely on the situation.

According to Japanese outlet Sponichi Annex, Imai plans to travel to the United States as negotiations close in January 2. Hence, Imai needs to make a decision really soon. Per the report, the Yankees could give Imai the clearest path to start immediately in the MLB.

The Cubs could play spoiler

The Phillies and the Yankees might be the most high-profile teams behind Imai’s services, but the Cubs are trying to get into the mix. In fact, according to some outlets they are the favorites to land Imai’s services.

Per Jim Bowden of The Athletic, “The Cubs would like another starter and they could certainly use a younger option since three-fifths of their rotation is over 34 years old (Matthew Boyd, Jameson Taillon and Colin Rea), making Imai a particularly good fit in Chicago.” Hence, the Cubs could spoil the Yankees and Phillies’ dreams of landing the Japanese ace.

Imai is as good of a prospect as it gets

At 27 years old, Imai is entering his prime. Playing for the Saitama Seibu Lions of the Nippon Professional Baseball league. Imai has been causing waves overseas for a while now. It seems like it’s time for him to come to the MLB.

In 2025, Imai had a 1.92 ERA with 178 strikeouts and only allowed six home runs in 163 2/3 innings pitched. Imai also had two iconic games where he pitched eight innings in a combined no-hitter, but also then struck out 17 batters in a complete-game shutout where he only allowed two hits. He is a generational talent.