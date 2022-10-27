There is only one option to watch all the World Series games, and the best thing is that this option is free for a week to watch for some games. Check here the best streaming option.

The World Series is one of the biggest sport events in the United States and in 2022 the Astros and Phillies are expected to fight until the end to win the big title. This time the World Series will be available not only on TV but also through different streaming options.

Last season the Atlanta Braves won against the Houston Astros in what was the third consecutive victory for a National League team. But the worst part was that this was the second loss in a World Series in less than three years for the Astros.

On the other hand, the Phillies haven't played in a World Series since 2008, during that season they won against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Phillies play as underdogs but they are hungry for a World Series title.

Watch World Series 2022: Date and Time

The first game of the 2022 World Series begins on October 28 and the Philadelphia Phillies will be the visitors at the Houston Astros’ stadium Minute Maid Park at 8:03 PM (ET). The series could reach seven games if necessary.

Game Date Score Location Time 1 October 28 Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Minute Maid Park 8:03 PM (ET) 2 October 29 Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Minute Maid Park 8:03 PM (ET) 3 October 31 Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies Citizens Bank Park 8:03 PM (ET) 4 November 1 Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies Citizens Bank Park 8:03 PM (ET) 5 November 2 Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies Citizens Bank Park 8:03 PM (ET) 6 November 4 Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Minute Maid Park 8:03 PM (ET) 7 November 5 Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros Minute Maid Park 8:03 PM (ET)

TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Word Series

All 2022 World Series Games will be broadcast in the United States through Fox (English) and Fox Deportes (Spanish), and for international baseball fans the best option is MLB International (MLB.TV).

The best option to watch all 2022 World Series game anywhere in United States and around the world is FuboTV with their 7-day free trial. The best thing is that with this streaming service fans can watch the games from any device with internet.