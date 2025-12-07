What happens if Bears lose today against Packers in 2025 NFL Week 14?

The Chicago Bears will try to visit Lambeau Field and get a good result there. However, considering it’s a tough place for them, many are wondering: what happens if Caleb Williams and company lose to the Green Bay Packers in Week 14?

Right now, the Bears lead the NFC North (and the conference) with a 9-3 record. However, a loss would make them lose the top spot as the Packers would be 9-3-1, overtaking the Bears in both the division and the NFC as a whole.

Hence, it’s not a good scenario for Chicago even if it is overachieving already. The team would still likely go to the playoffs, but losing the first seed means losing a bye week and getting up to two home playoff games too.

The Packers should be confident

Green Bay has won eight of the last nine games played between these teams at Lambeau Field. That should make the Packers really confident going into this game. However, over-confidence could mean relaxation, and that leaves room for an upset to brew.

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers

The one game the Packers didn’t win at home was the most recent one last season. And, even if quarterback Jordan Love has taken care of the ball this year with only three interceptions, he is facing a tough Bears defense that leads the NFL in takeaways.

What if the Bears win vs. Packers?

If the Bears manage to win this game, their playoff chances would go from the current 74% all the way to 91%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. It would also keep them atop of the NFC and would put pressure on the Rams and any other team capable of taking them down.

Chicago is having one of the best seasons in its last 10 years in the NFL. Hence, the team’s confidence is incredible and that’s what’s needed when visiting a tough divisional opponent.