What happens if Texans lose to Chiefs tonight on SNF in 2025 NFL Week 14?

The Houston Texans are in for one of their biggest tests of the 2025 NFL season. In a Week 14 showdown with major playoff implications, the H-Town team visits the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

C.J. Stroud and the Texans (7-5) look to shock Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City. Coming off a statement victory against the Indianapolis Colts and riding a four-game winning streak, Houston knows its fate in the 2025 NFL season may very well be decided during the Sunday night matchup with the reigning AFC champions.

Despite the Chiefs’ struggles throughout the year, the Texans can’t take their opponents for granted. The Chiefs enter the game at home with a 6-6 record. Needless to say, they will be playing for their lives as well. In more ways than one, Houston and Kansas City will be facing off in a last-man standing duel in Week 14 of the NFL campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How does a loss affect Houston?

If the Texans lose to the Chiefs in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season, they will stay in the hunt for a playoff spot, but not without taking a significant hit. According to NFL.com, Houston’s odds to make the postseason would go down to 49% with a defeat in Kansas City.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans

Advertisement

Needless to say, the Texans must adapt to their surroundings when taking on the Chiefs in Missouri. Coincidentally, Houston must prove its worth to the rest of the league when playing in the ‘Show Me State’. There may not be a better way to do so than with a victory in one of the NFL’s toughest stadiums. Since the 2024 season, the Chiefs have lost only once when playing at home in The City of Fountains.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Andy Reid announces Chiefs players out for game against Texans in Week 14

What happens if Texans win against Chiefs?

While a loss in Kansas City could prove disastrous for the Texans, a win would only work wonders for them. With Indianapolis currently falling to Jacksonville—dropping its third straight game—Houston is now well within reach of second place in the AFC South.

Advertisement

A win against the Chiefs would put the Texans over the Colts and one game behind the leading Jaguars. According to NFL.com, Houston’s playoff probabilities would skyrocket to 85% with a triumph during its visit to Kansas City.

Texans remaining schedule

Week 15: vs Arizona Cardinals

Week 16: vs Las Vegas Raiders

Week 17: at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 18: vs Indianapolis Colts

Advertisement

Advertisement