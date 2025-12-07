Trending topics:
NFL News: Steelers lose Aaron Rodgers’ key teammate with injury during game against Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a very important piece of Aaron Rodgers’ offense early in the game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are in a tough battle trying to win the AFC North against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. After a strong 4-1 start to the season, things have gotten more complicated.

Undoubtedly, injuries have been a key factor. The team has already lost left tackle Broderick Jones for at least a month, and they also haven’t been able to get back a key defensive piece in Derrick Harmon.

Now, during the road game against the Ravens in Week 14, Mike Tomlin suffered two more losses just in the first half. Once again, alarms are going off ahead of the next matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Who is injured with Steelers?

Darnell Washington and Malik Harrison suffered concussions during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. Both were ruled out before halftime and have entered the league’s protocol.

What’s next game for Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ next game will be on December 15 at home on Monday Night Football against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins. Another crucial matchup in the playoff race.

Darnell Washington has become a very important piece in Aaron Rodgers’ offense, especially because of his size. The good news is that there is depth at the tight end position with Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith.

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
