MLB teams with the highest road game attendance: Baseball’s biggest draws away from home

In the 2025 season, a handful of MLB teams stood out not just where they call home, but in stadiums across the country. The Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Mets, among others, posted road attendance averages well above league norms.

These figures signal brand strength, deep fan loyalty and scheduling dynamics that favour marquee matchups. When a national or regional rivalry or a matchup appears, these teams often draw crowds comparable to their home games.

The numbers also hint at disparities. Some clubs, despite winning records or star rosters, struggle to attract large away crowds. Factors like stadium capacity, media exposure and even day of week play into who fills the stands.

Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (Source: Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Average road attendance in 2025: 30,078

The Red Sox’s fan loyalty is legendary, and their national profile remains enormous. The home attendance figure is particularly impressive given Fenway Park’s limited capacity. The high number of New England transplants in retirement hubs and major cities across the U.S. ensures that Red Sox road games are consistently a top-selling series for any host club, confirming their status as a major traveling brand.

Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Average road attendance in 2025: 26,410

The Blue Jays‘ popularity on the road is uniquely strong due to the Canadian “border effect”. Their home attendance shows massive support, which translates directly into high-volume travel. Canadian fans frequently cross the border to attend games, often dominating crowds in ballparks like Seattle and Detroit. This predictable and high-volume fan movement makes the Blue Jays a highly profitable road opponent.

Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves (Source: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Average road attendance in 2025: 30,381

The Braves are the undisputed kings of the Southeast, benefiting from a vast regional footprint established through historic national broadcasts. As the dominant team in a large area with limited local competition, their loyal fans are spread across multiple states. This unique regional appeal allows the Braves to consistently generate above-average attendance wherever they travel in the Eastern and Central regions.

San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants (Source: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Average road attendance in 2025: 31,791

The Giants maintain a strong presence on the road, particularly within the Western U.S. Their consistent popularity—evidenced by nearly three million home fans—means that rivalry games, especially against the Dodgers and Padres, are automatic sellouts regardless of the location. Their dedicated fan base ensures that the Giants remain a major-market draw on every West Coast road trip.

Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs (Source: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Average road attendance in 2025: 33,946

The Cubs possess one of baseball’s most geographically widespread fan bases, a loyalty built over decades of national television exposure. This phenomenon, affectionately known as “Cubs Nation,” ensures that the team’s road games are heavily attended, especially across the Midwest and South. A Cubs series is often treated as a major event, guaranteeing a substantial financial and crowd bump for any host city.

New York Mets

New York Mets (Source: Elsa/Getty Images)

Average road attendance in 2025: 32,488

As the second of two New York teams, the Mets draw significant crowds wherever they play. Their strong 2025 attendance reflects a renewed sense of energy and investment in the franchise. This enthusiasm, combined with the large number of New York transplants across the country, ensures that the Mets’ road series are always highly sought-after tickets, securing their status as a major road attraction.

Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (Source: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Average road attendance in 2025: 30,644

The Phillies‘ faithful are known for their passionate loyalty, and their fourth-place finish in home attendance shows that enthusiasm hasn’t waned. This energy translates directly to the road, as Phillies fans travel in force, particularly in nearby cities. They have consistently proven to be a top-tier draw in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, turning their road trips into highly anticipated, high-attendance events.

New York Yankees

New York Yankees fans (Source: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Average road attendance in 2025: 30,311

The pinstripes remain one of the most reliable road draws in the sport. While the Yankees ranked third in home attendance, their global brand recognition ensures high demand in any city, regardless of the team’s current standing. For many fans across the country, the annual Yankees series is the only time they see the team, making it a guaranteed ticket-seller and a significant economic factor for host clubs.

San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres (Source: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Average road attendance in 2025: 31,828

The Padres have cemented themselves as a true marquee attraction. Their impressive second-place finish in home attendance reflects a passionate, loyal base and a team that consistently invests in marketable players. This fervor extends to the road, where Padres fans, especially in the Western U.S., create a palpable presence. Their rivalry games are highly charged, and their series guarantee a major spike in ticket sales for their host cities.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers fans (Source: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Average road attendance in 2025: 35,702

The Dodgers are the undisputed champions of baseball’s drawing power. Their massive home attendance—the highest in MLB—proves their status as a must-see event nationally. This unparalleled demand is driven by the team’s record-setting payroll and the magnetic pull of superstars like Shohei Ohtani. When the Dodgers visit, they single-handedly generate sellouts, easily topping road attendance charts due to the volume of their traveling and expatriate fan base.

