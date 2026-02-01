White Sox add new faces from the AL East to support Munetaka Murakami ahead of next MLB season

As the weeks pass, the time to strengthen rosters grows shorter, so all teams are moving quickly and smartly to build competitive lineups. Such is the case with the Chicago White Sox, who, in addition to adding Munetaka Murakami, have brought in two new faces from the AL East.

In recent hours, an intriguing trade involving the White Sox and none other than the Boston Red Sox has been confirmed. According to Jeff Passan via his X account, Murakami will have two new teammates ahead of the upcoming season.

“Trade news: The Chicago White Sox are acquiring veteran right-hander Jordan Hicks and right-handed pitching prospect David Sandlin in a trade with the Boston Red Sox, sources tell ESPN,” the insider revealed via @JeffPassan.

On their end, the Red Sox acquire RHP Gage Ziehl as part of the trade. Boston is also reportedly sending $8M to the White Sox to help cover part of Hicks’ $24M salary.

Jordan Hicks #46.

The bet on Murakami

The Chicago White Sox have signaled a bold new direction by making Japanese phenom Munetaka Murakami the cornerstone of their 2026 roster. By securing the two-time NPB MVP on a high-upside two-year, $34 million contract, the front office is betting on Murakami’s legendary left-handed power to revitalize a lineup that has lacked “pop” for years.

Surrounding him with a promising core of young talent like Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, and newly acquired veteran Austin Hays, Chicago is finally moving past a period of historic losses to build a competitive, high-ceiling offense designed to contend in the AL Central.